3 arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run in High Point, police said

Police said speed and inexperience contributed to the crash.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three men have been arrested after an 18-year-old was killed on North Main Street in High Point on Sept. 26, according to the High Point Police Department.

The group of four motorcyclists was traveling together with Xavier Lee Grooms, 19, in the front left position, Hunter Drake Welch, 19, in the front right position, Thomas Aiden Fauber, 18, in the back left position and Maxwell Montague Honeycutt, 20, was in the back right position.

Police said the group exceeded 60 mph while traveling at times.

As they went through the intersection of North Main Street and Old Winston Road, the front two motorcyclists, Grooms and Welch, had to quickly slow down due to slower traffic ahead of them, police said.

Fauber was allegedly unable to slow down and ran into Grooms. The crash caused Fauber to be ejected from his motorcycle, putting himself and the motorcycle into the southbound lanes, according to police.

Honeycutt, after witnessing the crash, allegedly swerved to the left to avoid it, entering the southbound lanes. Police said this caused him to hit Fauber with his motorcycle. Honeycutt was ejected from his motorcycle as well, according to police.

Honeycutt allegedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to law enforcement's arrival and Welch allegedly hid Honeycutt's motorcycle behind a local business, according to officers.

Grooms and Welch stayed on the scene while Fauber was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Fauber died two days later on Sept. 28 from his injuries during the crash, police said.

According to police, Grooms and Welch gave investigators false information about the events that led to the crash as well as the identity of the rider who hit Fauber.

Hours after the investigation, police located Honeycutt at his home and found his hidden motorcycle. Honeycutt was allegedly using a stolen motorcycle out of Hoke County, NC, that was reported stolen almost a year ago, according to police.

Honeycutt was charged with felony hit-and-run, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle with no motorcycle endorsement, careless and reckless driving, and speeding more than 15mph above the posted speed limit.

Welch was charged with aid and abet felony hit-and-run, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, resist/obstruct/delay an investigation, careless and reckless driving, and speeding more than 15mph above the posted speed limit.

Grooms was charged with aid and abet felony hit-and-run, resist/obstruct/delay an investigation, careless and reckless driving, speeding more than 15mph above the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.