Man accused of murder now in custody, according to High Point police

They found his victim fatally shot, but he escaped from the scene. The suspect was arrested the following day.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested for murder in High Point on Monday, March 6.

According to police, High Point officers got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Eskdale Drive. on March 5 around 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Michael S. Brown Jr., 28, fatally shot in the head.

The suspect ran away from the scene, according to police.

The next day, on March 6, officers got more calls about the suspect running from a home on Eskdale Drive. Officers responded and after a short chase, were able to arrest the suspect on Densbury Drive around 10 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Anthony T. Oliver, 25, and charged with murder.

Oliver is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail at High Point with no bond.

According to officers, this was an isolated incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

