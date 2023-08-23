3 teens arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint, police say

High Point police said the teens robbed a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of her apartment.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said three teen boys were arrested for carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Police responded to the robbery at Laurelwood Park Apartments on Burton Avenue on Monday night.

According to the report, a woman said two young men in ski masks came up to her. One suspect pointed a gun at the woman and demanded keys to her car and her wallet.

The suspects then took off in the woman's car. Police said the woman wasn't hurt.

Police found the stolen vehicle in a neighboring jurisdiction. During this response, they also found the three teenagers - two 15 year olds and one 16-year-old. They found enough evidence to connect the teens to the robbery.

In addition to finding the woman's car and wallet, two illegally possessed guns were found.

The teens were all charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle theft, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

All three are being held in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on Secure Custody Orders.

