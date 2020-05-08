Police walk neighborhood searching for information in deadly shooting

High Point Police walked the neighborhood handing out fliers seeking information on a vehicle caught on surveillance video during the shooting on Filbert Place.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police spent the morning looking for information about a very specific vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured the blue Honda CRV on Filbert Place as someone shot and killed a man last Friday.

This morning, police walked the area and handed out fliers to see if anyone had information that could help. Captain Curtis Cheeks said any little bit of information could be key, "What we find often times is someone recalls something that's minor to them, but it could be the very thing the investigators need to tie loose ends or to really establish that probable cause."

Police say they don't think it was a random shooting - and believe the victim Tishawn Wilson was the target.

According to investigators, three people were inside the car and at least two men fired guns toward the house.