High Point police investigate after 50-year-old man dies from stabbing, investigators say

High Point police said the incident happened on South Scientific Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are now investigating after a 50-year-old man died from being stabbed in his lower torso, according to investigators.

Investigators said the incident happened on South Scientific Street.

Police said the man died from his injuries.

High Point police said they are in the early stages of investigation and have not released the man's identity.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

