HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man was charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of stabbing his roommate on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened on Edgeworth Street.

Investigators said a call came in from a High Point officer working at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in High Point that a stabbing victim was walking in the emergency room, while they were surveying the crime scene.

Through investigation, police said officers were able to determine 23-year-old Ahmad McClain got into an argument with two of his female roommates.

Officials said McClain and the two females began assaulting each other and McClain pulled out a knife at some point in the argument.

Police charged 23-year-old Ahmad McClain with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female.

High Point Police

Police said the two females began to back away and eventually started running when McClain began to chase them and reportedly stabbed one of the victims three times on her upper back.

Investigators said the victim and her friend drove themselves to the hospital.

Police said the woman who was stabbed received non-life threatening injuries.

High Point police said warrants for attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female were obtained on McClain on Wednesday evening.

Police said McClain came to the High Point Police Department and turned himself in on Thursday.

Investigators said McClain is in the Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

If you have any information, contact High Point Crime Stoppers at: (336) 889-4000.

