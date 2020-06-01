HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating after a robbery this past Sunday night.

Police say Zaxby’s on North Main Street was robbed after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators described the two suspects in relation to the robbery as two males wearing hoods and masks who robbed the business with a gun.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

