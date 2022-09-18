Man charged with death by vehicle and speeding after woman dies in crash on US-29 in High Point

Police said the crash happened near Baker Road. A woman died after another car went through a grass median, overturned and hit her car.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point police department said a man is charged with death by motor vehicle Thursday.

It happened about 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 17 on US-29 near Baker Road. Police said when they arrived, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 26-year-old Joshua Anderson of Archdale hit a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Sunshine Williams of Lexington.

Police said Anderson ran off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and lost control of the car. The car then traveled through the grass median, overturned, and struck Mrs. Williams vehicle. Mrs. Williams was traveling South on US-29 at the time.

Police said Williams died at the scene.

Officers charged Anderson with misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding 74 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

A man who was in Williams car and was sent to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

High Point Fire and Guilford County EMS had to remove Mr. Anderson from his vehicle, and he flown to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was shutdown for six hours.

The High Point Police Departments Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. Police said charges are expected and the investigation is in its early stages.

This is the sixth traffic fatality for the City of High Point in 2022.

