US Marshals arrest man for first-degree murder in deadly shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man was charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting last month.

Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 28-year-old Nigel D. Pegues of High Point without incident at an apartment on Shadow Valley Road.

Pegues is accused of shooting 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods in the chest on Pendleton Court on May 27.

Police said they found Woods suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS crews tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

