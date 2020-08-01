HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating after a report of larceny and fraud on New Year’s Eve.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying three people who are considered suspects in the case.

Police said the incident happened at High Point Hospital but didn't specify what was stolen.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

