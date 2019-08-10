HIGH POINT, N.C. — "You can keep calling my 20 officers out there every night to address these guys," said Chief Kenneth Shultz, "The next day the judge can let them back out, or you can get some people in here that can bring resources beyond what the police department can bring."

The focus goes beyond making arrests for High Point Police. They say that hasn't been keeping people from becoming repeat offenders.

The police department is looking to partner with outside resources that can help address issues like mental health and substance abuse. They hope that it will, in turn, keep arrests for things like trespassing and public intoxication down.

"Making arrests on these folks for public consumption is like a band-aid effect," said one officer, "Most are dealing with underlying issues and we’re not the professionals for that."

Between July 1 and September 19, 2019, police responded to 66 trespassing calls in the area on North Main Street.

The police department is also working on community outreach. Police say they've visited 15 businesses over the last two weeks in the area off North Main Street.

Police have gathered information regarding issues and how many people have 'no trespassing' signs up.

Police also handed out letters, which businesses could sign and hand into the police department to help with trespassing arrests after business hours.

The letter gives the police the right to arrest anyone on the property after hours, even if the business owner isn't there.

"We, as police officers, go by and we see a business that’s got a letter, that has properly posted signs that say no trespassing, we can make an arrest if we see somebody there while you're at home sleeping," said the chief.

Jane Kester, an employee at the Grassy Knoll, says she thinks it's a good idea.

"I appreciate it. I heard about an incident across the street," she said.

"It makes them more visible. They might ride through the parking lot a couple more times late at night because they know there's a possibility of a problem here," said Kester.

