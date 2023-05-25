19-year-old accused of 'peeping' at women in a Food Lion bathroom, High Point police say

High Point police said 19-year-old Noree Staton has been banned from multiple public places after being accused of 'peeping' at women in bathrooms and groping them.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Guilford County teen was arrested for peeping in a woman's bathroom, according to High Point police.

High Point police said they charged 19-year-old Noree Staton of High Point after they said he looked over a stall inside a Food Lion bathroom.

Police said Staton has been banned from four High Point businesses and charged with sexual battery in the past month for concerning behavior.

Investigators said he groped a woman at Harris Teeter and harassed juveniles in a YMCA bathroom.

On May 24, 2023, officers said they charged Staton with secret peeping. They said a victim reported Staton in the women’s bathroom at the Food Lion on 2705 N. Main St. and peered over a stall. Officers responded to the store at about 6:10 p.m. and arrested Staton nearby. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and was bailed out about 12 hours later.

Earlier in the day, police said Staton was banned from the Hartley Drive Family YMCA on 150 W. Hartley Dr. after management said he entered the women’s bathroom and harrassed juveniles.

In addition to the YMCA, High Point police said Staton has been banned from three other businesses from April 28 to May 9.

Staton was banned from the Waffle House on 115 Westchester Drive after management said he was “acting strange” near the bathrooms on May 1st.

Police said Staton was arrested for sexual battery and given a $250 bond after a woman reported he groped her from behind at the Harris Teeter on 265 Eastchester Drive. Detectives said he was banned from the store on April 28.

Staton was banned from a Target on 1050 Mall Loop Rd. after management said he was “catcalling” women.