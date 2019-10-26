HIGH POINT, N.C. — "We’re just tired of seeing some of the violence in our community, losing our youth, and a sense of urgency came at that moment when we said we have to do something now," said Tony Graham.

Graham helped organize a city-wide prayer in High Point Friday night.

Photos of victims who lost their lives to violence were displayed in a casket. Graham says the purpose was to give the community a feel for what's really happening in the city.

"Letting them know that these were actually people that walked," said Graham, "One day they were right here beside us and we’d laugh, joke, having a good time and they’re no longer with us."

Representatives from the group 'U Matter' also attended the prayer.

"We got together a group of people who wanted to make an impact on gang crime," said Joseph Trinidad.

He says the goal is to reach the youth and help them understand what obstacles the community is facing when it comes to violence.

"We don’t want to go out after crime is done, we want to go out before crime is done," said Trinidad.

A candlelight vigil was held and balloons released to remember the lives lost to violence.

"Understand that this is a citywide problem, not a community-based problem," said Graham, "We’re all High Point. We're all the Triad. We're a community that mourns and really feel these acts of violence on a greater level than just individual families. It’s so far reaching. It goes beyond just the community."

Graham says one of the photos in the casket was of someone he knew well - 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren.

"One of the first photos that I actually saw, we buried Kobe this past Sunday, I just want to say God bless Jennifer and his family," said Graham, "He’s family to me. He’s family to our organization, so I mean it’s really just a sad situation. 17-years-old, you know, that sad."

