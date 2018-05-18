HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point restaurant group owner was arrested Thursday for stealing nearly $200,000 in sales tax, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Paul Robert Riggan was charged with one count of Embezzlement of State Property and one count of Embezzlement of Guilford County Property.

Riggan is the owner of Gate City Catering, LLC, doing business as Blue Water Grille and Blue Bourbon Jack's, Soho Food Group, LLC, doing business as Lulu and Blu, and Blue Rock Pizza and Tap, LLC.

Arrest warrants accuse Riggan of aiding and abetting his businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to their own use $194,239.84 in North Carolina and Guilford County sales tax between August 1, 2012 through January 20, 2016.

Riggan appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $65,000 secured bond.

The charges against Riggan resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department's Criminal Investigators Section in Raleigh.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY