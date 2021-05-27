x
Crime

Police pass out flyers in search of High Point shooter

Officers put flyers up requesting information about the Tuesday night shooting at the Eastgate Village Condos parking lot.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are taking a boots-to-the-ground approach to find the person responsible for Tuesday night's shooting incident on Archdale Dr.

At 10 a.m., officers went door-to-door at the Eastgate Village Condominiums, passing out flyers requesting information on the incident. 

Someone shot a man outside the condo complex Tuesday night. The victim later died. The shooter is on the run, HPD officials said.

On Wednesday, officials released photos of a car they believe is connected to the shooting. They have not yet publically identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

