Police pass out flyers in search of High Point shooter

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are taking a boots-to-the-ground approach to find the person responsible for Tuesday night's shooting incident on Archdale Dr.
At 10 a.m., officers went door-to-door at the Eastgate Village Condominiums, passing out flyers requesting information on the incident.
Someone shot a man outside the condo complex Tuesday night. The victim later died. The shooter is on the run, HPD officials said.
On Wednesday, officials released photos of a car they believe is connected to the shooting. They have not yet publically identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.