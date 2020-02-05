HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have captured the two men suspected of shooting a 19-year-old in High Point.

The shooting happened Tuesday along Rockingham Road.

Henry Matthew Ross, 18, and Tony Antwain Burch Jr, 20, allegedly robbed and shot the victim after arranging to smoke marijuana together, officials said.

Ross and Burch have both been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The two are currently being held in High Point Jail. Ross received a $100,000 bond, while Burch received a $350,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

