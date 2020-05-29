Man wanted in High Point shooting

High Point police say a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for Nyrobi Good.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday night.

According to a release, it happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Dorothy Street. Police said they responded to the scene and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Officers provided medical aid to the man until Guilford County EMS arrived.

Investigators produced probable cause to charge Nyrobi Good, 45, of High Point. Police said Good left the scene before officers got there, and they haven't been able to find him. A warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury has been issued for Good's arrest.