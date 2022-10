High Point police said they found the woman suffering gunshot wounds on Regency Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a shooting on Regency Drive near Super 8 by Wyndham early Friday morning.

Officers found Anita Hyatt, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.