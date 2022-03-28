15-year-old killed in High Point shooting

The shooting happened on Sharon Circle Sunday night. Police said the teen boy died at the hospital.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to Sharon Circle shortly after 8:30 p.m. about a shooting.

Officers found a teen who'd been shot and began life-saving measures.

High Point Fire and Guilford County EMS arrived at the scene and continued treatment.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police haven't released any suspect information. They said they aren't releasing the victim's name because of his age.