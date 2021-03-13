High Point homicide on S. Main St. under investigation

Police found a man dead outside a vacant building on S. Main St. in High Point Saturday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing someone S. Main Street in High Point.

It happened Saturday, Mar. 13. A man was found dead in front of a vacant building on the 2000 block of S. Main Street. The man had suffered multiple wounds, High Point police said.

His identity is known by police but has not been made public, officials said.

Police later arrested Antonio Foust, 59, accused of the murder, HPD said. Foust is being held at the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

This is still an active investigation.