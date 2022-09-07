High Point teen arrested, facing multiple drug charges

High Point police arrested an 18-year-old after finding guns and drugs in a backpack.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police followed up on information regarding gang and drug activity at a home in the 200 block of Hobson Street.

While officers were talking to someone on the porch, they saw a person run out of the back door. They found a backpack in the area where the person ran away.

The backpack had three guns with extended magazines, about 20.6 grams of methamphetamine, about 55.9 grams of crack cocaine, about 3.8 grams of heroin, ecstasy tablets and drug paraphernalia. One of the firearms was stolen.

Johnmaine L. Rogers, 18, was arrested after a short chase and was charged the following:

trafficking schedule II

possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule II

PWISD methamphetamine

PWISD heroin

PWISD ecstasy

possession of a stolen firearm

simple possession of marijuana

He also had an outstanding failure to appear.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home on Hobson Street. They did not find any narcotics or weapons inside.