Two arrested including juvenile for weapons, drugs found in car, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they arrested two people after finding guns and drugs in their car Tuesday afternoon.

Ricky Burns III, 19, was arrested at a High Point gas station after police found two pistols, an AR pistol, and marijuana in the car they were in.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who was in the car with Burns.

Burns was given a warrant for parole violation and was charged with:

Two counts of a firearm by a felon

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Malicious conduct by a prisoner

Possession of marijuana

The juvenile was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer

The 17-year-old was also wanted for a felony flee to elude, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.