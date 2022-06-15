x
Two arrested including juvenile for weapons, drugs found in car, police say

Ricky M. Burns III and a 17-year-old were both arrested at a High Point gas station.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they arrested two people after finding guns and drugs in their car Tuesday afternoon. 

Ricky Burns III, 19, was arrested at a High Point gas station after police found two pistols, an AR pistol, and marijuana in the car they were in. 

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who was in the car with Burns.

Burns was given a warrant for parole violation and was charged with: 

  • Two counts of a firearm by a felon
  • Assault on a law enforcement officer 
  • Malicious conduct by a prisoner 
  • Possession of marijuana 

The juvenile was charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a firearm by a minor  
  • Resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer  

The 17-year-old was also wanted for a felony flee to elude, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. 

He was taken to Juvenile Detention Center. 

