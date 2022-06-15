Two arrested including juvenile for weapons, drugs found in car, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said they arrested two people after finding guns and drugs in their car Tuesday afternoon.
Ricky Burns III, 19, was arrested at a High Point gas station after police found two pistols, an AR pistol, and marijuana in the car they were in.
Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy who was in the car with Burns.
Burns was given a warrant for parole violation and was charged with:
- Two counts of a firearm by a felon
- Assault on a law enforcement officer
- Malicious conduct by a prisoner
- Possession of marijuana
The juvenile was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a minor
- Resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer
The 17-year-old was also wanted for a felony flee to elude, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
He was taken to Juvenile Detention Center.