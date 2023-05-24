Three people arrested for murder of teen in High Point

Police said two of the suspects were minors at the time of the murder, and all three with extensive criminal records.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teens have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old on Wednesday, May 24, according to High Point Police.

Police said two of the suspects were minors at the time of the murder, and all three with extensive criminal records.

A High Point teen who was 17 at the time of the murder has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

A High Point teen who was 16 at the time of the murder was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Demont L. Williams of High Point, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Police said they charged Williams with more than a dozen crimes in 2022, including multiple counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into occupied property and drug charges.

The 15-year-old victim was shot on the evening of March 27 and later died from his injuries.

