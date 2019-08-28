HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a High Point University freshman who had plans to shoot up the school was arrested on Tuesday. 19-year-old Paul Steber of Boston, Massachusetts, admitted to officers he was planning a school shooting, documents state. Steber was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room and had a "plan and timeline to kill people," police say.

High Point University says several students reported to HPU staff that Steber had guns in his possession. Steber was removed from campus and the guns were given to the High Point Police Department. Steber made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon:

New information from Steber's first court hearing.

Steber purchased the guns over the weekend.

Steber had been thinking about the shooting since last Christmas.

Steber said he wanted to rush a fraternity and that if his roommate got in and he didn't get in, he would kill his roommate and himself.

He researched and watched videos of the Charleston, South Carolina church shooting and other mass shootings so he would learn what and what not to do.

Steber told authorities he attended school in North Carolina specifically because 'it was easier to get a gun'.

He has no prior criminal history.

Prosecutor said in the case that he was released, he must not have access to the internet, should be monitored and must surrender his passport.

The judge approved that Steber should undergo a mental health evaluation.

Guns confiscated from HPU student: 9mm semi-automatic pistol and double-barrel 12 gauge shotgun.

High Point Police

Steber is being held in jail under a $2,000,000 bond. State law prohibits any person, even with a concealed handgun permit, from carrying a gun on school property.

High Point University leaders released this statement: "HPU Security and HPPD appreciate that students reported finding the firearms to HPU staff. HPU encourages students to follow the rule of 'If you see something, say something."

Sign up now for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter

Students and families can review HPU Security’s safety tips anytime online by clicking here. If you have questions or concerns, please contact HPU Security at 336-841-9112.

Other stories to check out: