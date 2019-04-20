HIGH POINT, N.C. — An argument between two women ended with one dead, the other charged with murder, High Point Police say. The alleged incident happened Saturday morning in High Point.

Police say Natavia Currie was seriously hurt on South Scientific Street after a woman hit her with a car, around 2:37 a.m. Responding officers tried to save her life, but the 23-year-old died, the report states.

The suspect left before High Point Police arrived.

Witnesses told police Lavoya McClain intentionally hit Currie after an argument between them escalated. McClain turned herself in several hours later.

McClain was charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Hit-and-Run. She was placed in the Guilford County jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

