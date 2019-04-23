RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators say a 21-year-old High Point woman faked having kidney cancer so she could receive charity money from a local group.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says last week a recreational club reported having suspicions about Hannah Leigh Hume, who was claiming to have cancer.

RELATED: Sheriff: Woman Charged After She Faked Having Leukemia to Get Money For Treatment

The club stated that sometime at the beginning of March, they were approached about doing a benefit to help with Hume's medical bills. Deputies say the club members agreed and proceeded with planning a benefit and a charity ride for June 15.

Deputies say club members became suspicious of Hume after speaking with her about her medical bills.

Investigators interviewed Hume and she admitted that in fact, she did not have kidney cancer.

Hume was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense. She was placed in Randolph County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.