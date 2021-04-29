Man accused of stabbing woman in neck, chest and forearm, killing her

Investigators said John Wesley Hemingway, 48, called 911 and drove himself to the police department to turn himself in for the stabbing.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man accused of stabbing a woman to death has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to an assault call at a home on E. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on Wednesday, according to a release. When they got there, they found Deborah Maxi, 38, suffering from stab wounds to the neck, chest and forearm. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, police said.

Investigators said John Wesley Hemingway, 48, called 911 and drove himself to the police department to turn himself in for the stabbing.

He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Thursday morning, police said his charges were upgraded to murder.