Deputies shot at during high-speed vehicle chase in Guilford County

The suspect began firing shots on US-29 traveling over 100 mph, Rockingham deputies said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired at deputies during a late night, high-speed chase on US-29 in Guilford County on Wednesday.

Just before 11 p.m., Rockingham County deputies clocked a white, 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck at 96 mph on US-29 near the N.C. 87 intersection, RCSO officials said. The deputies flicked on the lights and siren and initiated a vehicle stop, but the driver refused to pull over, accelerating to more than 100 mph, RCSO deputies report.

As the chase neared Guilford County, the suspect began firing a gun outside the driver side window near McWalker Rd., Rockingham County sheriff deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth said. No one was injured during the chase.

The vehicle pursuit continued into Guilford County. Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies continued their pursuit of the vehicle based on the danger they believed it posed to the community at large, RCSO officials said. Near the N.C.150 exit, Guilford County's Sheriff's Office deputies entered the chase and took over the pursuit.

The vehicle came to an abrupt stop on O'Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex, deputies said. The driver then jumped out of the truck and fled into the surrounding area on foot. The driver was the only person in the truck, GCSO officials said.

Deputies were unable to catch the suspect.

Deputies found a revolver on the ground near the driver side of the suspect's pickup truck. Five bullets had been shot with one remaining in the chamber, officials said. There were also two bullet holes found in the truck's tailgate, deputies said.

At this time, Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators do have a "person of interest" in this case, officials said.