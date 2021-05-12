High-speed chase ends at rapper Rick Ross' metro Atlanta estate, sheriff says

The suspect ran through a wood line, ultimately gaining access to Rick Ross’ property.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man who deputies were searching for following a domestic incident wound up on the property of rapper Rick Ross.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from a 13-year-old after a man attempted to make forcible entry into a home.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued along Old National Highway near Highway 138.

They said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

That's when the suspect ran through a wood line, ultimately gaining access to Rick Ross’ property in Fayetteville.

Deputies went to the security gate at the entrance to Ross’ property where they let them in to search for the armed suspect. Within minutes, they safely apprehended him at gunpoint without injury, they said.

"Sheriff Victor Hill has enjoyed Ross’ music over the years, but the two did not meet today due to Ross being out of town," they said in a statement.