31 guns, 4 pounds of mushrooms, 614 tablets of Percocet/Fentanyl along with other drugs seized in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man in possession of multiple weapons and illegal drugs was arrested in High Point on Feb. 9.
Police said 26-year-old Alexander T. Kuzmanoff of High Point was served a search warrant on the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive after investigators received dozens of complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.
Officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit, and SWAT Team seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:
- 31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols, and shotguns
- various calibers of ammunition
- More than 4 pounds of mushrooms
- 16 pounds of marijuana
- More than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax
- 614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl
- 465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)
- More than 5.5 grams of heroin
- Body armor vests
- About $50,000 in cash
Officers said Kuzmanoff is charged with:
- Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver (PWISD) Schedule I
- PWISD Schedule II
- PWISD Schedule 6
- Trafficking MDMA
- Trafficking Heroin
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Activity
- Selling Narcotics Within 1,000 Feet of a School
Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and held on a $500,000 secured bond.
