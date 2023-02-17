31 guns, 4 pounds of mushrooms, 614 tablets of Percocet/Fentanyl along with other drugs seized in High Point

Alexander T. Kuzmanoff was arrested for possessing dozens of drugs and weapons in a home on Glenn Meade Drive. He received a half-a-million-dollar bond.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man in possession of multiple weapons and illegal drugs was arrested in High Point on Feb. 9.

Police said 26-year-old Alexander T. Kuzmanoff of High Point was served a search warrant on the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive after investigators received dozens of complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point.

Officers with the Street Crimes Unit, Vice & Narcotics Unit, and SWAT Team seized several weapons and drugs from the home including:

31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols, and shotguns

various calibers of ammunition

More than 4 pounds of mushrooms

16 pounds of marijuana

More than 4 pounds of marijuana THC wax

614 tablets of Percocet/fentanyl

465 tablets of MDMA (ecstasy)

More than 5.5 grams of heroin

Body armor vests

About $50,000 in cash

Officers said Kuzmanoff is charged with:

Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver (PWISD) Schedule I

PWISD Schedule II

PWISD Schedule 6

Trafficking MDMA

Trafficking Heroin

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Activity

Selling Narcotics Within 1,000 Feet of a School

Kuzmanoff was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point and held on a $500,000 secured bond.