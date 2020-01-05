DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a hit-and-run accident in Davidson County injured a woman, Friday morning.

Investigators said the hit-and-run involved a total of two cars which were traveling north on Old U.S. 52, north of Follansbee Road.

Highway patrol said a person driving a Dodge Charger crashed into a white van causing the Dodge Charger to run off the road and hit a woman who was walking.

Officials said the suspect immediately left the scene after hitting the woman with their car.

Investigators said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries.

Highway patrol said the suspect’s car may have had a Florida registration plate with damage to the left front of the car.

If you have any information call North Carolina Highway Patrol at: (336) 481-0025.

OTHER STORIES

Amazon announces Kernersville fulfillment center set to open this summer

Tractor-trailer carrying oil spills in accident, slows traffic on Highway 421 N

Officer-involved shooting leads to woman being shot following domestic dispute in Greensboro

Nursing home outbreak: 14 coronavirus cases at White Oak Manor in Burlington

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775