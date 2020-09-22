Video shows arsonist break into church and set fire to pews

Detectives are trying to identify him.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A man broke into one of Hillsborough County's most well-known churches and set it on fire. Now, deputies want the public's help to find him.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Town 'n' Country.

Deputies released surveillance video showing the man burglarizing the church and lighting several pews on fire. They say he got in by breaking a glass pane on the west side doors.

The man appeared to have been holding a large bottle when he walked into the sanctuary and poured flammable liquid onto three wooden pews before setting the blaze. Around 10:39 p.m., he ran out the east entrance without appearing to steal anything.

"We are working to identify this criminal who broke into one of Town 'N' Country's most popular Catholic Churches and caused significant damage," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship. We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions."

Deputies are working with a county fire investigator and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the case. Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8118.

