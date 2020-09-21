An inmate reportedly tried to escape through the ceiling. Gravity had other plans.

She and another inmate are being charged in connection with the failed getaway plan.

Well, that didn't go as planned.

A local inmate's escape attempt was apparently foiled when she fell through the ceiling.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the botched breakout began Sunday afternoon when 28-year-old inmate Ashley Bryant helped 27-year-old inmate Shelby Hartley climb into the ceiling on the second floor of the Orient Road Jail.

Investigators say Hartley wanted to get away, but gravity had other plans. She came crashing down through the ceiling and hit the ground.

A jail nurse offered first aid before Harley was taken to the hospital. Authorities say her injuries aren't life-threatening.

The sheriff's office says Hartley confessed she was trying to bolt.

"I'm sorry, I was trying to get out. I was trying to get away," authorities say she told the nurse.

Hartley is being charged with an escape count, and Bryant will face a charge related to aiding in that failed effort.

"The security at our jails makes it nearly impossible for inmates to escape from within the facilities," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "The jail pods are contained and reinforced by concrete around each one. Fortunately, no other inmates or detention deputies were injured as a result of the shortsighted decisions these women made."

The case is under investigation.

What other people are reading right now: