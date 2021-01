Greensboro police say Donald Bruton hit a woman, then took off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is on the run after he hit and killed a woman outside Choppers Bar Saturday, according to police.

Greensboro police say Donald Bruton hit Angela Haith just after midnight.

Police say Bruton was driving recklessly and carelessly in the parking lot when he ran over Haith. He then took off.

Police found her dead in the parking lot from the impact.