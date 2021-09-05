Hit-and-run in Greensboro leaves 1 person dead

Investigators said the crash happened after 3 a.m. Sunday on Lanada Road near Stanley Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has died after being hit and killed early Sunday morning, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, the crash involving a pedestrian and a person driving a Black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250 happened on Lanada Road near Stanley Road.

Police said the car should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light and wheel well.

Investigators said the crash happened after 3 a.m.