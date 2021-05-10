Hit-and-run leaves 57-year-old Reidsville man dead, police say

Police said the hit-and-run happened on Barnes Street. Investigators said the driver left the scene before officer’s arrived.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to investigators.

Officials said they found 57-year-old Wesley Pruitt lying in the road when they arrived.

Investigators said surveillance video footage showed the suspect and driver from the incident. Officers are searching for the driver.

Police said the investigation shows there are possible witnesses.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

