Police search for suspect after hit-and-run leaves 1 in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and police are asking for the public's help in their search for a suspect after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. on the 5200 block of Germanton Road.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim and took that person to the hospital where police said they're listed in critical condition.

Police said after a preliminary investigation, they found out the victim was walking on Germanton Road to their car after a large party on Oak Summit Road. That's when police said the victim was hit by a car. The driver of the car left the scene, according to police.

Witnesses described the car as a dark blue or black Honda sedan, possibly a 2008 through 2013 Civic, according to police. Police said the car has passenger side damage after the crash.

Police said they're still working to identify a suspect and the car involved hasn't been located.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (En Espanol 336-728-3904).

You can also use the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.