x
Greensboro woman dies from injuries after being hit by a car in October

Scarlett Hill was walking across a crosswalk downtown before she was hit and injured on North Spring Street and West Friendly Avenue.
Credit: mark_ka - stock.adobe.com
The candle's image is isolated against a black background and fades into a shadow.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died Sunday, months after being hit by a car in October, according to the Greensboro Police Department. 

Officers received a call on Oct.16 at 1:53 a.m. about a driver hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene on North Spring Street and West Friendly Avenue. 

Greensboro police said Scarlett Ann Hill, 28, walked across a marked crosswalk and went against the pedestrian signal. Then Hill was hit by a 2007 Ford Focus traveling south on North Spring Street under a green light. The driver kept going. 

Investigators said the driver, Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 22, was accused of hitting Hill and taking off, leaving her in serious condition. 

Police said Rowell was charged with felony hit and run, driving while license revoked, and other vehicle violations.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

