ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A hit list found at Archdale-Trinity Middle School is being investigated by law enforcement, Randolph County Schools said.

RCS Public Information Officer Tim Moody says the school system learned about the situation late afternoon on Wednesday. He says the school addressed it immediately and informed law enforcement.

Moody says because this case involves a confidential student matter, they can't discuss further details.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY