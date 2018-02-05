FRANKLIN, NC - A North Carolina high school student who created a hit list had a small arsenal of weapons taken from his room by law enforcement and is in custody.

WSPA reports the suspect is 16 years old and a Franklin High School student.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office released a picture of guns and ammunition taken from the student's room. Knives and a shooting target can also be seen in the photo.

The school district also said detectives are contacting the students on the hit list and their parents. In a Facebook post from Tuesday, Macon County Schools said the situation is under control.

