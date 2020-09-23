Deputies investigating multiple burglaries in southeast Greensboro

Deputies said burglars broke into multiple houses during the day on Monday, Sept. 21. The residences hit were located along Alamance Church Road , Coble Church Road and Ledford Road , officials said.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not specify how many residences had been broken into by the burglars.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking out anyone who observed any suspicious activity or has exterior security cameras that may have recorded any suspicious persons or vehicles. Anyone who has any information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.