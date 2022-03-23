Six people accused of forming power tool theft ring in the Carolinas, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the power tools were stolen from Home Depot and Lowe's stores in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said six people across the Carolinas are now accused of maintaining a retail theft ring involving up to $300,000 worth of power tools stolen from Home Depot stores in two counties.

CMPD said officers worked with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office to track down the suspects involved. The investigation started in 2022 when Home Depot theft investigators identified 33-year-old Steven Vanderburg as a suspect. Police say he stole new power tools from both Home Depot and Lowe's locations in both counties.

Officers say Vanderburg didn't just steal the tools, but would then go on to sell them to other people at a discounted rate. Those people would then list the items for sale on social media sites, priced well below the actual retail price.

CMPD said several undercover operations led them to figure out the suspects' identities, the vehicles used, and where the stolen tools were kept. On March 8, warrants were signed for the arrest of Vanderburg and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Cheri Taylor.

The next day, more search warrants were handled by CMPD, Cabarrus County deputies, the Pineville Police Department, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in the upstate of South Carolina. Law enforcement officers were able to seize about $82,000 in cash, about $50,000 worth of new tools, and three vehicles. Four additional people were arrested. Of the six total arrests made, four were held under secure bonds in the Cabarrus County Detention Center, one was arrested and processed in Gaston County, and one was arrested and processed in Greenville County.

Here's the full list of people arrested and the charges they face:

Steven Vanderburg, age 33 - two counts of organized retail theft greater than $20,000, continuing a criminal enterprise, 12 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

- two counts of organized retail theft greater than $20,000, continuing a criminal enterprise, 12 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods Cheri Danielle Taylor, age 28 - two counts of organized retail theft greater than $20,000

- two counts of organized retail theft greater than $20,000 Emilio Reyes Sanchez, age 41 - one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500

- one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500 Cesar Calixto-Navarro, age 38 - one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500

- one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500 Dhruv Desai, age 37 - one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500

- one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500 Amy McMahan, age 42 - one count of organized retail theft greater than $1,500

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.