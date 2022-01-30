Graham Police investigating after one person shot during reported home invasion

Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Ivey Road just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police are investigating after a reported home invasion Saturday night.

Police said they responded to the Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road just after 8 p.m.

Police said at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects and the man who lived there got into a physical altercation, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects was shot and taken to UNC hospital where they're listed in critical condition. The other suspect took off from the scene, according to police.

The man who lived there had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to police.