4 people arrested after breaking into home, killing family pet in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four men broke into a home and shot a family's pet to death on Saturday.
Deputies were called to Friedburg Church Road in Davidson County around 2:40 p.m.
Three men ran into the house with guns and robbed multiple people that were inside, while the fourth person waited in the getaway vehicle, deputies said.
During the robbery, the men fired multiple shots, killing the family dog, according to deputies.
The men were arrested and are facing multiple charges.
Zachariah Bacote, 20, is in the Davidson County Detention Center on a $130,000 bond. He is charged with:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony cruelty to animals
Amond Crews, 21, is in the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He is charged with:
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony cruelty to animals
- Discharge weapon into occupied dwelling
- Assault with a deadly weapon
Dasmond Hood, 22, is in the Guilford County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with:
- Three counts robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony cruelty to animals
- Assault with a deadly weapon
Jamal Jordan, 22, is in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with:
- Three counts robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Felony cruelty to animals
- Assault with a deadly weapon
During the investigation, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division received assistance from the Winston-Salem Police Department Robbery Division, SWAT, and the Greensboro Police Department.