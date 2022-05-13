4 people arrested after breaking into home, killing family pet in Davidson County

Three men went inside the house while the fourth person sat in the getaway vehicle, deputies said

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four men broke into a home and shot a family's pet to death on Saturday.

Deputies were called to Friedburg Church Road in Davidson County around 2:40 p.m.

Three men ran into the house with guns and robbed multiple people that were inside, while the fourth person waited in the getaway vehicle, deputies said.

During the robbery, the men fired multiple shots, killing the family dog, according to deputies.

The men were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Zachariah Bacote, 20, is in the Davidson County Detention Center on a $130,000 bond. He is charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony cruelty to animals

Amond Crews, 21, is in the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. He is charged with:

Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony cruelty to animals

Discharge weapon into occupied dwelling

Assault with a deadly weapon

Dasmond Hood, 22, is in the Guilford County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with:

Three counts robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony cruelty to animals

Assault with a deadly weapon

Jamal Jordan, 22, is in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond. He is charged with:

Three counts robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony cruelty to animals

Assault with a deadly weapon