GLENDALE, Calif. — A California man is facing charges for attempting to kill a homeless person by setting him on fire, police say. Officers in Glendale say 32-year-old, Richard Smallets is the suspect in the case.
The alleged crime happened on September 12, and according to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Smallets set fire to cardboard that the homeless man was sleeping under. The man was awakened by smoke and then realized the cardboard was on fire. He attempted to put out the flames with bottled water, but his attempts were unsuccessful, the Facebook post states.
The Glendale Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished the flames, police say.
Glendale detectives say they collected surveillance video from a nearby business. According to police, the video captured footage of a man intentionally lighting the cardboard on fire and then taking photos. Officers investigated further and questioned Smalletts about the fire. Officers say they were able to connect him to the fire.
Smallets was arrested and charged with the crime. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed attempted murder charges on Smallets the next day. He's currently in jail with bail set at $1 million.
No additional information was released on the homeless man's condition.
