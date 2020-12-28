Man killed during burglary at Winston-Salem home: Police

The suspects broke into the home and shot a man inside, investigators said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery and deadly shooting at a home Sunday night.

Police found 41-year-old Robert Singletary shot outside the home on Louise Road around 10:30 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene.

Police say several suspects forced their way into the home, trying to rob the people inside. The suspects held the people at gunpoint, shooting Singletary.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 if you have information that can help.