Woman shoots, kills stranger who was inside her house, CMPD says

According to police, the homeowner called 911 at around 5:20 a.m. saying she arrived home and shot a woman she did not know who was inside of her home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman shot and killed a person she said was inside her northwest Charlotte house when she got home early Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a home on Porter Street a little before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after the homeowner called 911 and said she shot a stranger inside her house. According to CMPD, the caller stayed on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and interviewed with detectives after officers arrived at the scene.

The person who was shot died at the scene, Medic confirmed. CMPD has not identified that person or the woman who fired the shots. There is no threat to the public and CMPD isn't looking for any suspects in this case.

Any charges in the case will be determined by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Moore is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/ .

