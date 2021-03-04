Man accused of stabbing grandfather to death, hurting grandmother now in custody, Randolph County deputies say

Deputies say he was taken into custody in Mecklenburg County.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for allegedly killing his own grandfather in Asheboro has been taken into custody in Mecklenburg County.

We first reported on Saturday, April 4 that Mooresville police asked for the public's help in finding the fugitive wanted for the case and who they say used a stolen car. The car was recovered near Edgemoor Park earlier on Saturday.

In an update posted to Facebook, RCSO says the suspect was apprehended in Cornelius around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Their Facebook post provided more details on the case. According to RCSO, deputies responded to a reported stabbing victim at a home along Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro, where they discovered the suspect stabbed a man to death and left the house with a woman. He reportedly dropped her off in Thomasville, and she called 911. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the incident. The man who died was 74-years-old, and both victims were identified as the suspect's grandparents.

