Homicide investigation underway in Madison: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

A homicide investigation is happening on Tide Drive in Madison.

MADISON, N.C. — Rockingham County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide in Madison Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are at the scene on Tide Drive. This is off Ellisboro Road, west of Highway 220. Here's the full post.

"The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a homicide investigation at 114 Tide Dr. Madison, N.C. This investigation is still in its early stages. Additional information will be forthcoming later in the morning."