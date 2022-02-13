x
Person found dead inside Charlotte home, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, police said

Officers responded to a welfare check along Swan Drive near Meadowlark Landing Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. 

A female victim was found with gunshot wounds at the scene, police said.

Medic confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for additional details.

