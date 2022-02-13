Medic confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning, police said

Officers responded to a welfare check along Swan Drive near Meadowlark Landing Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

A female victim was found with gunshot wounds at the scene, police said.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/K34WZqytcY — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 13, 2022

This investigation remains active and ongoing. WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for additional details.